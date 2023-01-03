Former NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin has been named the founding dean of High Point University’s planned law school. (HPU)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – One additional detail about the request for information from Mark Martin, the founding dean of High Point University’s law school, emerged in the final report by the congressional committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol: He declined to testify before the committee.

Martin is named in footnotes as one of 13 people who, in some cases “ignored or expressly refused to comply with Select Committee requests for their testimony.” Six of them – among the most prominent people who counseled former President Donald Trump about his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election – didn’t respond at all, the report said.

The role of Martin, former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court who was appointed last year to develop HPU’s law school, with Trump on and before Jan. 6 has been well documented even before his appointment.

Chapter 7 of the committee’s final report, released Dec. 23, details what was going on inside the White House on that fateful day as the nation watched thousands of Trump’s supporters storm into the Capitol in a deadly attempt to overturn Congress’s certification of Joe Biden’s victory in November 2020.

There were hundreds of injuries to law enforcement officers, much destruction of property, threats on the life of Vice President Mike Pence and others, and, ultimately, seven lives were lost during or after the insurrection.

Six residents of the Piedmont Triad and 24 from North Carolina are among nearly 900 people in 48 states who have been charged with crimes during the insurrection, based on a database maintained by USA TODAY. More than 400 have pleaded guilty, about 280 of them sentenced.

The committee’s report on Page 609, which describes what Trump did in the hours after he had addressed the nation from the Rose Garden and the insurrectionists were vacating the Capitol, says that Trump “spoke with Kurt Olsen and Mark Martin, lawyers who both advised him on the Vice President’s role in the joint session: He spoke with Martin for 9 minutes at 7:30 p.m., and Olsen twice, for 11 minutes at 7:17 p.m. and for another 10 minutes at 7:40 p.m.”

The chapter also describes those whom the committee said would not testify, including two who have been subject to court orders for their having ignored subpoenas: commentator and former adviser Steve Bannon and attorney John Eastman.

Martin and Olsen are among the other 11 who are named in footnotes, including former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, former White House spokespersons Kayleigh McEnany and Dan Scavino, former White House staffers Jason Miller and John McEntee, attorneys Cleta Mitchell, Rudy Giuliani and Eric Herschmann and TV personality Sean Hannity.

The committee did not describe why or how Martin might have declined – there were various reasons for the 13 – but when Martin was appointed by HPU, attorney-client privilege was cited as among the reasons he wouldn’t answer questions about his activities that day.

The report says that, of the 13, “six ignored or expressly refused to comply with Select Committee requests for their testimony.” Specifically named among those were Meadows, Bannon and Hannity.

Cipollone and Herschmann “agreed to appear but refused to answer questions about their phone calls with the President, citing executive privilege.”

Mitchell and Giuliani “refused to answer questions, claiming attorney-client privilege. Of the 13, five were President Trump’s attorneys or lawyers who worked with him on efforts to reverse the outcome of the election.”

The report says that, “with one exception, each of these calls took place before 8:06 p.m., when Vice President Pence reopened the joint session of Congress and resumed counting the electoral votes.” That would include Martin’s call.

A request to speak with Martin and questions sent to HPU for comment about the committee’s final report did not draw an immediate response. It’s unknown if Martin has assumed his role or moved to the area.

More about the report

The footnotes in the report, in the section about how Trump refused to concede the election loss during his speech on Jan. 6, state that “Martin advised President Trump that Vice President Pence possessed the constitutional authority to impede the electoral count,” which was an approach that was not legally viable and that Pence would not pursue.

The footnotes also describe how Trump “asked to speak with Mr. Olsen and Mr. Martin before he left the dining room” and refer to documents in the National Archives.

But Martin’s name also shows up on Page 394, when the report discusses how Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who knew Martin from North Carolina, had “suggested that the DOJ leadership meet with William Olson and Kurt Olsen, the two attorneys affiliated with the Trump Campaign that had been working on the proposed suit, and added that Eastman and a retired judge from North Carolina named Mark Martin both had views about the lawsuit.”

Eastman, one of the lawyers who worked on substituting fake electors to usurp the count in the Electoral College, also sent copies of draft memos to Martin for his review.

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Martin joins HPU

Martin, who served the state Supreme Court from 2014 to 2019, was named on June 7 as the first dean of the law school that HPU plans to open. Both The New York Times and The Washington Post had reported that Martin was among the persons Trump called for counsel on Jan. 6.

The Times reported that Martin, at the time dean of the Regent University School of Law in Virginia Beach, Virginia, was part of a “team of lawyers with close ties to the Trump campaign” and to being part of two controversial legal maneuvers that Trump employed.

No report had suggested that Martin had been hired by Trump or anyone associated with his effort to overturn the election, but the Times did report that Martin was the author of a lawsuit in Texas that was used to that end.

HPU previously had said in a statement: “Chief Justice Martin assured HPU that he was not retained as a lawyer by anyone in connection with the 2020 presidential election process. Based on HPU’s understanding of all the information available and our candid and open conversations with Chief Justice Martin, we believe that he has done nothing wrong.”

A separate release also said that “more than 1,000 people have been interviewed as part of the thorough work of the House Select Committee, and Mark Martin has not been one of them.”

Martin’s connections to Trump last summer inspired Carolina Forward, a progressive activist organization based in Carrboro, to lease a billboard along I-74 near HPU to call for the university to reconsider its decision and to urge High Point University President Nido Qubein and the university board to rescind Martin’s appointment as law school dean.”