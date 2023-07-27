RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The self-proclaimed founder and leader of a white supremacist gang has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

United States Attorney Michael Easley said 39-year-old David Milam, aka DC, plead guilty to trafficking heroin and methamphetamine, illegal possession of a firearm and assaulting a federal officer.

Milam lead the Aryan Kings, a criminal organization identified as a white supremacist organization.

“We are partnering with local law enforcement to dismantle the leadership of violent drug trafficking gangs like the Aryan Kings. This defendant was found with narcotics, cash, white supremacist paraphernalia, and a half-dozen guns, including two assault rifles stored in his home,” stated Easley.

Prosecutors say around 2018, investigators received information the Aryan Kings were engaged in criminal activity in the Onslow County area. It was believed they were involved in high-volume drug trafficking, and violence including assaults using machetes, witness intimidation and discharging a firearm at a law enforcement officer.

Guns, drugs, cash and white supremacist paraphernalia were found during searches of homes associated with Milam.

Easley’s office said white supremacist paraphernalia recovered included a gas mask marked with “AK” for Aryan Kings, swastikas and an “88,” which stands for Heil Hitler.

A notebook containing the Aryan Kings Creed, an American flag with swastikas glued on it and a spear with a swastika were also found.

Prosecutors said that while Milam was awaiting sentencing in 2021 on the federal drug and gun charges, he schemed to bring contraband into the Pamlico County Jail, where he was being held.

When officers searched his cell for illegal contraband, they said he refused to leave the cell and punched an officer in the face. A second officer was also injured trying to subdue Milam, prosecutors said.

“Poisonous drugs continue to flow into our communities at the expense of too many lives,” said Robert J. Murphy, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Atlanta Division. “This violent drug trafficker must now deal with the consequences of his actions.”