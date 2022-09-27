BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Elizabeth Rathburn of Candler bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Rathburn bought her winning Fabulous Fortune ticket from Boone’s Convenience Corner on Smoky Park Highway in Candler.

When Rathburn arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $150,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $1.8 million.

She chose the lump-sum amount of $1.8 million. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $1,278,189.