CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina woman was sentenced this week in a case regarding a frivolous website that falsely claimed public officials broke the law, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Friday.

Waynesville resident Darris Moody, 57, will serve two years after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting interstate threatening communication.

Moody was a co-defendant in a case against the founder and creator of an anti-government website involving Illinois resident Tim Dever, 57, who will now serve ten years in prison.

Court records state Dever created a website and posted content that falsely convicted hundreds of public officials. The site also falsely claimed that anyone who made a ‘citizens arrest’ would receive a monetary reward.

The website also claimed that those facing arrest could also face imprisonment, monetary fines, and death, records showed.

“Dever’s anti-government rhetoric and fake arrest writs were more than a nuisance. They put hundreds of lives at risk,” said U.S. Attorney King. “Those who shared Dever’s warped ideology, including Moody, became self-proclaimed bounty hunters that turned innocent victims into targets of harassment, intimidation, and death threats. But, unlike Dever and Moody’s sham court proceedings, my Office has legitimate authority to hold these defendants accountable for their actions.”

Fake arrest writs for 57 individuals who mainly resided in western North Carolina were issued and used by the website, the DOJ said.

The website was created for a fictitious entity called the ‘People’s Bureau of Investigation (PBI),’ court papers stated.