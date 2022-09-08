RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is warning families and caregivers not to purchase Mother’s Touch Formula or give it to babies.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Mother’s Touch Formula does not meet the nutrient requirements for infant formula and is not fully tested for potentially harmful bacteria.

While Mother’s Touch Formula is not sold in North Carolina stores, families searching for infant formula online, especially during the formula shortage, may find this product on its website.

Do not purchase this formula online for your family. The FDA says this formula has the potential to cause nutrient deficiencies or toxicity in infants. NCDHHS

Parents and caregivers of infants who have purchased Mother’s Touch Formula should stop using it and throw it away, NCDHHS explained.

Contact your health care provider if you have used this product and are concerned about the health of the child. To report a complaint or adverse event (illness or serious allergic reaction), families and caregivers can: