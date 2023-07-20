FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation contract worker was hit and killed along Murchison Road near Fort Liberty, according to an NCDOT spokesperson.

On Tuesday morning, the employee was picking up litter on Murchison Road along Interstate 295. NCDOT said the worker was a contract employee with the Lovin Contracting Company based in Robbinsville.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ family,” said the NCDOT in a statement.

Officials with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division say they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation.

“We wish to express our deepest sympathy to the families and friends who lost their loved one and those involved in the incident,” said Col. John Wilcox, Fort Liberty garrison commander. “As a military institution serving the community, we have a responsibility to protect and serve. We are doing everything we can to support the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division as they continue in the preliminary stages of the investigation.”

No other information was available.

CBS 17 has reached out to Fort Liberty officials for more information.