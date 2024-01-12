NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Nearly 2,000 are without power Friday afternoon between Gaston and Cabarrus counties, according to Duke Energy.

More than 1,000 customers are without power in the Concord area. The first outage was reported at 3:52 p.m. Friday.

“We are in the process of assigning a crew to restore the power, Duke Energy said on its website. The cause of the Concord area outage was ‘equipment going offline,’ they said.

The estimated time of restoration in Concord is 8:15 p.m.

In Gaston County, more than 900 are without power in the McAdenville, Lowell area. Duke Energy reports that a crew has arrived at the location where repairs are needed.

The first outage in Gaston County was reported at 3:42 p.m. The estimated time of restoration is by 7:45 p.m. Friday, Duke Energy reports.