An up-close image of the banner. (Photo from WGHP viewer)

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — One week after an anti-Semitic sign was spotted in Moore County, the sheriff’s office is investigating another anti-Semitic sign found over a bridge on Christmas Day.

On Dec. 18, CBS 17 previously reported a large sign with anti-Semitic symbols was found hanging over a bridge in Vass.

The sign was found hanging over a bridge at dawn on the first day of Hanukkah on U.S. Route 1. The sign including verbiage saying, in part, “BRING IT ALL DOWN” and “1488.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, an organization which describes itself as confronting anti-Semitism, the number is a hate symbol dating back to Adolf Hitler’s reign over Nazi Germany.

On Christmas morning, an anti-Semitic banner was found hanging from a bridge in Moore County on Pineywood Church Road going over U.S. Route 1 in Cameron.

An anti-Semitic sign hangs over a bridge in Moore County (Photo from WGHP viewer)

An up-close image of the banner. (Photo from WGHP viewer)

A viewer that did not want to be identified sent the photo to CBS 17’s sister station, FOX 8.

The sign said “A TOUCH OF DEATH” and “1488” written on it. The sign also showed images of swastikas.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office said they have the sign and are fully investigating.