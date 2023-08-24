RALEIGH, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Legislation was signed into law Thursday after a North Carolina real estate company was found to have lured more than 2,000 people into a predatory contract scheme.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed the Unfair Real Estate Agreements Act into law, which prohibits companies from using “oppressive and excessively long-term agreements” that undermine a person’s ownership of their home. The attorney general’s office worked closely with legislators and stakeholders to draft the bill.

“Predatory businesses will not be allowed to trick North Carolina’s homeowners without consequences – not on my watch,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’ll keep fighting these bad actors, and I’m grateful to the legislature for passing and Gov. Roy Cooper for signing legislation to put an end to these unfair real estate agreements.”

The attorney general’s office said Stein sued real estate company MV Realty in March alleging that the business violated laws, including abusive telephone solicitation practices and unfair debt collection practices by tricking homeowners into signing 40-year real estate agreements. The Department of Justice reportedly received about 60 complaints beginning in March 2022 and began investigating the company in the fall of 2022. MV Realty enrolled more than 2,100 homeowners in North Carolina in their predatory scheme.

The legislation is supported by AARP, the N.C. Land Title Association, N.C. Realtors, N.C. Real Estate Commission and Zillow.

The bill was sponsored in the House by Reps. Kyle Hall, Charles Miller, Hugh Blackwell and Vernetta Alston, and in the Senate by Sens. Joyce Krawiec, Brad Overcash and Paul Lowe. It passed the House and the Senate unanimously.

