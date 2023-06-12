WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is looking for a Nissan Rogue that was stolen in an armed robbery on Sunday morning.

At around 6:32 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers came to the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 5400 block of Shattalon Drive after getting a report of a robbery.

Investigators say that the victim had started the vehicle and was getting ready to drive when two “young” men armed with a firearm approached the victim, demanded they exit the vehicle and stole it.

The suspects drove away from the scene and the victim was not injured during the robbery.

Police say that they are looking for a purple 2012 Nissan Rogue with the North Carolina license plate FFC-6845.

The WSPD’s Patrol Division is investigating the robbery. There is no further information available at this time.

