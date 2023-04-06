ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WGHP) — A 27-year-old Greensboro man is dead after allegedly killing his uncle in a Maryland murder-suicide, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

At around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, officers came to the 7300 block of Red Pond Court after getting a report of an unknown disturbance.

As officers approached the home they heard gunshots and saw multiple people running out of the home. Once inside, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that the suspect, Daniel Amponsah, 27, of Greensboro, requested that family members meet him at the home. When he arrived, Amponsah became agitated and displayed a handgun to begin threatening his family members.

The victim, Kofi Frempong, 47, of Maryland, was shot by Amponsah as family members ran out of the home, according to police. Frempong was later identified as Amponsah’s uncle. Amponsah shot himself before officers were able to reach him.

Police provided medical aid to both men but they were ultimately both pronounced dead at the scene.