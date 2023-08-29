CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) — Jail records show that a suspect in the deadly UNC-Chapel Hill shooting has been booked into jail and charged.

The inmate listing provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office lists Tailei Qi, 34, in custody of the jail and charged with first-degree murder and possessing a gun on educational property.

Warrants obtained by CBS 17 state that Qi is charged with first-degree murder after he “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did kill and murder Zijie Yan” and was in possession of a 9 mm handgun on campus.

A picture that appeared to match Qi was circulated by UNC Police on Monday as a person of interest in connection with the “armed and dangerous person situation.” The photo seemed to have been taken from the UNC directory, listing Qi as a Ph.D. student at the school.

Tailei Qi, suspect in a deadly shooting at UNC-Chapel Hill, appears in court on Aug. 29, 2023. (Via WNCN)

Zijie Yan was identified on the UNC website as Qi’s advisor and an associate professor at the school.

UNC Police released a statement about the shooting on Tuesday mourning the loss of Zijie Yan.

“The Carolina community is mourning the loss of Zijie Yan, an associate professor in the Department of Applied Physical Sciences in the College of Arts and Sciences who was killed in yesterday’s on-campus shooting. Yan worked for the University since 2019. The University is in contact with Yan’s family and is providing resources and support.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Qi appeared in court with an interpreter. The judge read off his charges and explained that the gun on educational property carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, while the first-degree murder charge carries a maximum punishment of death and a minimum of life in prison without parole.

In an interview after the hearing, the Orange County District Attorney Jeff Niemen said he would not be seeking the death penalty in this case “or any case.”

The judge upheld the state’s request for no bond and set a probable cause hearing for Sept. 18.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The situation played out over three hours on Monday. Just after 1 p.m., the first alert went out, informing people of an armed person “on or near” campus. The all-clear went out just after 4 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m., according to campus police.

Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz confirmed that a faculty member was killed in the shooting.

“l am devastated and saddened by today’s shooting in one of our campus buildings, a place where we conduct our important work of teaching, mentoring and research every day. This shooting damages the trust and safety that we so often take for granted on our campus. We will work to rebuild that trust and safety. Our hearts are with the family of our fellow faculty member, those who are personally connected to the victim and those traumatized by this senseless act of violence.”

Qi is scheduled to appear in court in Orange County on Tuesday, according to the district attorney’s office.

UNC-Chapel Hill has set up a hotline to accept calls from parents, loved ones, or community members who have questions or concerns at (919) 918-1999.

Classes and non-mandatory operations on campus are canceled on Tuesday.