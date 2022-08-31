GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — New signs are popping up in dozens of intersections in Greensboro and reminding people to stay off the medians in busy roadways.

People in Greensboro’s homeless community feel it’s pushing them out, but city leaders say they want to save lives.

“We struggle every day to come up out of this, and it’s hard,” Francesca said.

Francesca spends her days at the intersection of Gate City Boulevard and Holden Road.

She holds up a sign that says “Homeless Please Help.” She fell into homelessness 10 months ago.

Francesca tells FOX8 that she tries to stand in the median so drivers see her sign.

“In the median, drivers from all directions can see you. If you’re on the corner, you can only get cars from one side,” Francesca said.

City leaders say the practice of standing in the median is risky.

“We need to make sure when somebody has to make a quick decision, and they’re in an area where a median is thin, and somebody is standing there, somebody doesn’t get hurt,” said Chris Wilson, deputy city manager for the City of Greensboro.

Wilson gets weekly calls about people standing in the roadway.

“Some of those medians, if you ever look at them, have kind of a drop off on them, so it’s easy to trip or fall away from it if you’re walking around,” Wilson said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The 120 signs in 30 different areas started going up two weeks ago on medians less than six feet wide.

The push happened after city leaders tracked an uptick in vehicle crashes involving pedestrians.

The signs stopped Francesca from standing in her normal spot.

Some housing advocates feel it’s going to push people like her into other areas.

“This is not directed at regulating that activity per se as much as it is making sure people are safe,” Wilson said.

City leaders are monitoring how effective the signs are and are looking at other places they could be helpful.