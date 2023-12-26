FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A fresh start for nearly a dozen homeless people continues this week after the Fayetteville Police Department arranged for a school bus to take them to Durham last Wednesday.

The move is causing major concern for leaders in the Bull City who are already worried about Durham’s current homelessness issue.

Fourteen homeless people boarded the bus from Fayetteville that dropped them off at the Durham Rescue Mission. Some of those who made the trip tell CBS 17 that three people have already left the shelter.

“You got people here that came from Fayetteville with no way back home,” Orlando Pone said. “If it were Jesus, he’d give us a ride back. And aren’t you doing it in the name of Jesus? So why isn’t anybody giving us a ride back?”

Pone is one of the 14 who chose to take the school bus to Durham. He also plans to leave the mission on Tuesday and is relying on someone to give him money for a bus ticket back to Fayetteville. Those who leave the Durham Rescue Mission are asked to find their own way.

“The doors are open and you don’t have to stay if you don’t want to stay,” Volunteer Coordinator Lenny Sutherland said. “But we hope that you move on and are able to find a better life than what you have here.”

That fact is causing concern for Durham officials as the mayor told CBS 17 the city already has more than 300 homeless people.

Sutherland went through the shelter’s program himself after battling addiction. He said it may not be for everyone.

“People who have been on the rock bottom and want to crawl out of the pit, those are the people that we pretty much see stay,” he said.

Pone said that while it’s not clear how one person got back to Fayetteville, two others were able to find someone to take them. Pone is worried he’s now going to be homeless on Durham’s streets.

“You’re somewhere you don’t know anything about,” he said. “You don’t know anyone here or nothing. We basically are forced to stay here against our will because we have no way back.”

Durham’s mayor said he’s already had meetings to find out how Durham Rescue Mission can become part of the city’s continuum of care network. However, the organization tells CBS 17 it has not been included in the city’s Homeless Services Advisory Committee.