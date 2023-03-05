RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The governments of North Carolina and Denmark have agreed to work together toward helping the state build wind energy operations off the Atlantic coast.

North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders and the head of the Danish Energy Agency signed a memorandum of understanding Wednesday during a transatlantic live stream call.

North Carolina government says it will benefit from more than 30 years of offshore wind energy experience from the Danish agency. Gov. Roy Cooper has issued an executive order setting offshore wind energy production goals for 2030 and 2040.

Both governments also have emission reduction goals to meet by 2030.