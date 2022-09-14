GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad doctor’s office is adapting its care after not receiving needed funding through a state program.

Many people in the southeast Greensboro community depend on the Triad Medical Group, formerly Evans-Blount Total Access Care, for care.

Dr. Shamsher Ahulwalia, a psychiatrist, took over the practice in 2019.

Dr. Ahulwalia tells FOX8 the state was giving them about $1 million a year to offset the cost of seeing patients with Medicaid.

This year, that funding stopped, forcing him to stop primary care services in the office.

From now on, only psychiatric services will be offered to patients.

Dr. Ahluwalia tells FOX8 that without the funding, he can’t pay staff to provide basic primary care.

Donna Odem has worked as a nurse practitioner at the office for four years.

“I believe in looking at the whole person. Patients are entire people, and they need to have their needs met,” Odem said.

She has seen people over the years fill the waiting room for high blood pressure, thyroid issues and physicals.

Now, people like Buddy Haith who need heart and blood pressure medicine will have to look for care somewhere else.

“They didn’t give us no heads up,” Haith said.

Dr. Ahluwalia tells FOX8 he made sure every patient knew about the change. His employees working at the front desk made calls to current patients.

“I’ve sent out over 100 postcards to let people know, and I plan to send 100 more,” Odem said.

Haith takes what happened personally.

“It’s like a slap in the face…they just didn’t care because of the neighborhood we were in,” Haith said.

Both Odem and Dr. Ahluwalia acknowledge mental health care is still extremely important. They are trying to do what they can for the community through this line of care.

FOX8 reached out to the NC Department of Health and Human Services to see why funding stopped.

The office is now open at 2520-E Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Greensboro on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Dr. Ahulwalia says the practice will move from the current location to Fairview Street on Oct. 1.

The office is using a new phone number for any patients with questions at 919-224-9362.

The practice also has a Burlington office that can be reached at (336) 570-0104.