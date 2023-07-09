RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Grab a tennis ball, a frisbee — and of course, a few treats! The dog park at Dorothea Dix Park is opening back up this week.

Park management made the announcement on Twitter that the park reopening is scheduled for Tuesday.

The park, located at 1800 Umstead Drive in Raleigh, has been closed since March 27 to make improvements requested by the public.

These fix-ups have included mitigation of the the muddy, wet conditions and working to fortify the grass on the property. Ahead of the reopening Tuesday, crews with Raleigh Parks are also finishing up the last stages of field maintenance and a few final repairs to the gate.

About the park

If you’ve never been before, the Dix Park Dog Park is a spot where dogs can run and play off-leash that is free and open to the public. Dogs must be on-leash in all other areas of Dix Park.

Weekday parking is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. in the park’s gravel lot. Weekend and evening parking is available in all other lots in Dix Park.

A couple more details to know before you go: