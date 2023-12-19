WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police say the driver of a Honda Accord didn’t see an officer shielding a broken-down car-in Winston-Salem and slammed into it at full speed.

It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on US 52 at mile marker 109 in Forsyth County. That’s the exit you take to get to Salem Parkway.

One person inside the Accord died, three others were hurt and the police officer has minor injuries.

That has police offering a warning ahead of peak traffic season: Move over.

More people are on the road between Thanksgiving and the New Year’s holiday than any other time of year, and Winston-Salem police say that adds greater risk for first responders.

“A motorist ran into the back of that patrol vehicle. It was a marked Ford Explorer. It had a full light bar which was activated,” Lt. Jamison Keltner with the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

Sunday night’s crash highlights the danger first responders, like Keltner, who is a 23-year-law enforcement veteran, face.

“I’ve worked a lot of traffic enforcement … It can be nerve-wracking when you’re on a traffic stop, and you hear screeching tires behind you,” he said.

If drivers see flashing lights, they have to abide by the move-over law.

“What that law says is that the vehicle that’s approaching the emergency vehicle, whether that’s a police car, a tow truck, IMAP vehicle … they move over to the furthest lane from where that emergency is. If they can’t because there’s traffic in the other lanes, they slow down significantly,” he said.

Two years ago this week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg officer Mia Goodwin was killed while responding to a traffic stop in the southern Piedmont, leaving behind four children just before Christmas.

“We put on this uniform every day, but when we go home, we take it off. We are regular people like everybody else. We have families, wives, husbands, children we all want to go home to and spend the holidays with,” Keltner said.

That fear is a reality for tow truck drivers. too, and the Move Over law applies to their amber lights as well.

“Sometimes, especially with our heavy-duty towing, we are up underneath a truck pulling up a driveline. We are actually laying on the white line, so we are inches away from traffic,” said Heather Doss, co-owner of Doss Towing in Winston-Salem.

She says they’ve had close calls

With more traffic and more stress mixed in with the holidays, Keltner says distracted driving is more common and not worth the risk.

“If you feel strongly you have to check that text message or take that phone call, pull over. Take a second to check that text on the side of the road or something and get back on the way when it’s safe to do it,” he said.

Even if it doesn’t cause a crash, failing to move over can land you a $250 ticket in North Carolina.