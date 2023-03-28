RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Flags will fly at half-mast across North Carolina from Tuesday through Friday after a deadly shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued the order, which applies to U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities.

“We mourn with the families of the victims of yet another senseless school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee,” Cooper said in a statement. “Gun violence is preventable and the murder of children should never be acceptable. Criminals and the people who enable them must be held accountable.”

People gather at a makeshift memorial for victims outside the Covenant School building at the Covenant Presbyterian Church following a shooting, in Nashville, Tennessee, on March 27, 2023. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The State of North Carolina invites all to join the state in flying flags at half-staff until sunset on Friday.

The Covenant School shooter, suspected to be 28-year-old Audrey Hale, killed six people before being shot and killed by police. The victims have been identified as three 9-year-old students—Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney—and three staff members, identified as Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.