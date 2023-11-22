RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The NC Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first pediatric flu-related death for the 2023-2024 flu season.

A child in the western part of the state recently died from complications associated with influenza infection, they said. Their identity is not being released for privacy reasons.

North Carolina has already reported five adult flu-associated deaths this season, and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one other state has reported a pediatric flu death as of Nov. 11, 2023.

“We extend our sincere condolences to this child’s family after their tragic loss,” NCDHHS State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore said in a released statement. “Vaccination is the most effective protection against serious illness, hospitalization, and death from flu, RSV, and COVID-19 infections, and there is still time to protect children this respiratory virus season.”

North Carolina has seen a rise in flu cases in recent weeks in combination with rising RSV cases and continued COVID-19 activity.

The CDC recommends all children 6 months and older receive a seasonal flu vaccine. The CDC also recommends everyone 5 years and older should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine.