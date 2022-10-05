SNOW CAMP, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County home was reduced to rubble after exploding on Monday.

Around noon, emergency crews were called to Quakenbush Road about an explosion. When they arrived, they found a home that had been essentially leveled, with flaming debris scattered.

No one was injured. The fire was put out relatively quickly and investigators determined that some kind of gas link had a leak in it. The homeowner had turned the heater on before leaving around 8 a.m. and a few hours later, the home exploded.

No one was hurt, but debris did fall in a neighbor across the street’s yard.

The fire marshal cautions that everyone should check their heating units before they turn them on as the temperatures begin cooling down.