MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Today is the start of a new era for Mecklenburg County’s Court system.

North Carolina’s new eCourt system is in action to do what officials say is to “streamline” bookings and charges. But some issues with the system here in North Carolina and across the U.S. have many local leaders nervous.

Queen City News has followed the troubled transition for months. Chief Legal Analyst Khalif Rhodes breaks down the changes that are on the horizon.