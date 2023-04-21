ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina man accused of breaking into multiple businesses was arrested and faces multiple charges, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Edgecombe County deputies say they believe Dalian Keith Green, 60, of Roanoke Rapids, is connected to more than 50 commercial break-ins across 20 North Carolina counties.

On April 14, while on routine patrol, A Rockingham County deputy conducted a business check-in at the J-Mart on 2257 NC 65 in Reidsville.

As the deputy got closer to the store, he noticed the door was damaged and suspected someone might have broken in.

Shortly after contacting the business owner and confirming the break-in, deputies and investigators reviewed the store’s surveillance video which revealed the suspect had left the store less than a minute before the deputy arrived.

Responding deputies continued their search of the area, and the suspect vehicle was found parked behind a detached garage at a nearby home.

Following a four-hour manhunt, Rockingham County deputies found and apprehended Green a few miles away from the store.

Green was also linked to four other store break-ins in Rockingham County as well as numerous break-ins at stores and businesses in at least ten other North Carolina counties.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office charged Green with:

four counts of felony breaking and entering

four counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering

four counts of injury to real property

Green has also been charged in connection to business break-ins in the following counties:

Alamance County

Craven County

Johnston County

Harnett County

Pitt County

Orange County

Person County

Beaufort County

Edgecombe County

Lenoir County

He has been linked to 52 commercial break-ins in 20 counties since 2020, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

All counties have not charged him yet.

He is in the Rockingham County Jail under a $700,000 secured bond with more charges to come, Edgecombe County deputies say.

Additional charges are anticipated.