NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — At halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday, Lyncurgus Williams, of New Bern, decided he needed some sides for a game day meal, so he stopped at the store, bought a scratch-off ticket and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I scratched it off right in the store,” Williams said. “I was ecstatic.”

Williams said he only stopped at the Harris Teeter on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in New Bern to pick up sides. He noticed only one $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket for sale, so he bought it.

“I was so excited, I didn’t even get my sides,” he said.

Williams collected his prize at lottery headquarters Tuesday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,019.

“Now I can remodel my house,” he said. “I’ve been wanting to do that for a very long time.”