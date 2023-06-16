WASHINGTON, D.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina man has been arrested for his actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Alan Michael St. Onge, 35, of Brevard, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and the following misdemeanors: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings.

He was arrested Friday in North Carolina and made his initial appearance in the Western District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, on the day of the breach, St. Onge was seen in camera footage on the east and west sides of the U.S. Capitol and near an entrance to the U.S. Capitol building on the Lower West Terrace (“LWT”) known as “the tunnel.” Specifically, St. Onge reportedly participated in the breach of the police barricade on the East Plaza before traveling to the LWT tunnel, which he entered and while inside, repeatedly pushed against the police line.

Authorities said St. Onge was located at the East Plaza barricades set up around the Capitol at approximately 1:55 p.m. Publicly available video reportedly shows St. Onge pushing against the barricades along with other rioters shortly before the police line on the east plaza was overrun.

Later in the afternoon, CCTV footage shows St. Onge pushing, with great effort, against other rioters in an attempt to collectively breach the police line. At approximately 3:18 p.m., the police inside the tunnel gained momentum and successfully pushed the rioters, including St. Onge, out of the tunnel.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Charlotte and Washington Field Offices. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Since the day of the insurrection, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. The investigation remains ongoing.