MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — Alfred Anthony, of Durham, bought a $10 ticket and won a $1 million lottery prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Anthony bought his winning ticket from Foust Corner Market on East Center Street in Mebane.

When Anthony arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize, he had a decision to make.

He could choose to receive the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $427,503.