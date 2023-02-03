RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — William Neal, of Raleigh, bought a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Neal bought his winning Power Play ticket from the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in the Nov. 2 drawing. The prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

Neal claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $71,251.