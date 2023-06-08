MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old North Carolina boy drowned Tuesday at Huntington Beach State Park while trying to help a child who was having trouble in the water, Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said.

Tre’Sean Snow of Fayetteville was visiting the park with some friends when he saw the child struggling on a bodyboard, Ridgeway said.

Snow tried to help but was overtaken by the current and drowned.

He was pulled from the water and taken to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Ridgeway said.

No other details were immediately available.