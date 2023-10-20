CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Saturday is the inaugural Great Trails State Day in North Carolina, and folks wanting to celebrate can hike at events in the Queen City and beyond.

Organizers say they want future Great Trails State Day events and activities in all 100 N.C. counties.

After $54.9 million in funding for trails and greenways was approved in the recent North Carolina budget, the Great Trails State Coalition hopes Great Trails State Day will become a statewide, annual event.

Area cities and towns have their own plans for the day. For example, the Town of Matthews will leave one-of-a-king heart ornaments crafted by local artist Tom Risser along the trails at Purser-Hulsey Park, Squirrel Lake Park and the Greenway.

“We invite all North Carolinians to enjoy our state’s trails, move their bodies for better wellness — and have fun! Getting on a trail allows us to discover new and diverse landscapes, too,” Palmer McIntyre said in a social media post.

McIntyre, who coordinates the Great Trails State Coalition, said the trails benefitted North Carolina residents in many ways.

“Trails boost economic development and tourism, improve your mental and physical health, and they are free to anyone who uses them,” McIntyre said. “Where else can you get that kind of impact on every dollar spent?”

