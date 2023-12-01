CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Unsafe driving, burnouts, and large crowds. They’re known around Charlotte as street takeovers and starting on Friday a new law goes into effect that makes these meetups illegal.

“Taking away the kid’s car, and it’s very difficult to get those vehicles back, will deter folks,” Queen City News Chief Legal Analyst and attorney Khalif Rhodes said. “This will be the number one deterrent.”

Hundreds of vehicles in organized weekend street takeover in Charlotte: Police

Punishments include fines, potential jail time, misdemeanor charges, and having your car taken away. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released a social media post on how they would handle offenders Friday morning.

Today a new law – Senate Bill 91 – goes into effect regarding street takeovers and other reckless driving acts. Hear from Lieutenant Rorie with CMPD’s Transportation Unit on the updates and what are now specifically punishable offenses. pic.twitter.com/YFmUjeiZnn — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 1, 2023

This summer CMPD responded to several meetups that resulted in citations, car seizures, and even arrests. One of those events was a weekend street takeover that involved hundreds of vehicles at multiple locations around Charlotte.