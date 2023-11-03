TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The NC State Parks and Recreation is urging visitors to use caution after a bear ripped the side off a camper at Gorges State Park.

“Visitors and the bear are fine, and park staff are working on implementing bear aversion tactics,” park officials said on social media this week.

Due to the incident, the Gorges campground will be closed for the next two weeks.

“If you have a camping reservation between now and November 16, you will receive a full refund,” park officials said.

The park remains open for day use, but authorities advise visitors to “always use caution, at Gorges and all state parks in bear country.”

Park officials had the following advice and tips:

Be aware, try to make noise periodically, and don’t use earbuds

Don’t hike alone, if possible! Take someone with you

Always keep your pets on a leash or leave them at home

Pack out and dispose of all food or trash

Do not approach a bear and/or try to give it food! If you encounter a bear, back away slowly and quietly in the opposite direction

For further information, please click here.