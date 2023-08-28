CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hours after an “all clear” was given to those in and around the UNC Chapel Hill campus, the question still lingers as to who the man is who shot and killed a faculty member, and why.

The suspected school shooter, whose identity has not been confirmed, was arrested Monday evening after he allegedly walked into the Caudills Labs campus building, and shot and killed a faculty member earlier in the day.

For one Charlotte family it was the second on-campus shooting experienced in just four years.

Two minutes later, an alert went out to the campus which stated, “Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows.”

Videos began to surface online shortly after of students climbing out of windows, and huddling in place in their classrooms or dorms.

Ben Copeland, a Charlotte City Council candidate, told Queen City News that his brother Sam was among those huddled up inside his dorm. He had only been to classes for six days.

“My little brother literally just started college last week, and there’s already been a shooting on campus,” he said.

Copeland also attends UNC Charlotte, which experienced its own campus tragedy in 2019.

Sam, Ben’s brother, spoke with Queen City News from his dorm, just moments after news spread that the suspect had been arrested.

He said he was walking near the football field when he heard the distant sound of gunshots.

“I thought that’s what it was,” he explained. “Then, my phone just started blowing up, and I ran back to my dorm. … The walk was about seven minutes, but I made it back in about a minute and a half.”

From there, he along with several other Charlotte natives huddled in their dorms.

According to authorities, a 911 call came in at 1:02 p.m. reporting shots being fired inside the lab building near Kenan Stadium.

It also specified, according to police radio traffic, that a single victim had been shot.

Sam said the news of an arrest was only slightly comforting.

“You know, every single time, nothing changes,” he confessed. “And it is kind of like, ‘What more needs to happen for people to actually realize change is the only way that things can get better.”

UNC Chapel Hill Police Chief Brian James said in a news conference Monday afternoon that the department has begun the potentially weeks-long investigation of evidence collection, and interviews to determine a motive behind the tragedy.

“Why today? Why at all?” James asked.