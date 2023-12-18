WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Another Charlotte-area hospital system is announcing visitor restrictions.

Novant Health said Monday morning that it will impose restrictions for children under 13 starting Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

The hospital chain said the move aims to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses.

Novant joins Atrium in the move. Atrium announced restrictions on Dec. 6.

“In all of the communities we serve, we are observing an increase in flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases,” said Dr. David Priest, senior vice president, and chief safety and quality officer, Novant Health. “We appreciate the community’s help in taking extra care when visiting our facilities this respiratory virus season as we work to protect our patients.”

Visitors under 13 and under will not be allowed in the hospital. Children under age 13 are asked not to visit Novant Health hospitals. Children may be permitted to visit hospitalized patients under special circumstances, such as visiting a family member who is in end-of-life care. In these instances, parents should work with the patient’s care team to make arrangements.

Mask use is still optional.