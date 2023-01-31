ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Photos of objects believed to be associated with the mother of a baby whose body was found alongside railroad tracks last week were released Tuesday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

‘Heartbreak’: Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in Rockingham

A heater box and two towels were found at the scene last Thursday and detectives said they are ‘certain’ they are related to the case.

“We ask that if anyone recognizes the towel(s) or the box, to please contact investigators. Investigators feel the towels and box possibly came from the same house and ask if you believe they are from your residence, to please contact us,” the sheriff’s office said.

Emergency workers in Richmond County got a 911 call that someone walking along the path found the body of a newborn baby boy next to the railroad tracks between 9th Avenue and South Street in Rockingham Thursday afternoon, January 26, around 2 p.m.

Detectives sent the baby boy’s body to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh, where they’ll draw DNA to try and figure out who the mother is and why she abandoned her baby boy near the railroad tracks.

“What we suspect through the investigation is that it was put here on this path knowing it was heavily traveled,” said Chief Deputy Jay Childers with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“The baby was located right down here beside the tracks,” said Chief Deputy Childers.

He was no longer alive when the mother’s newborn boy was found.