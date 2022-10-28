A deer located in an office at Rocky Mount High School. (Photo from Rocky Mount Police Department)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount High School had an unexpected visitor Friday morning.

The Rocky Mount Police Department assisted North Carolina Wildlife in reference to a deer that was located in an office. N.C. Wildlife officers successfully removed the deer from inside the school.

The deer broke into a window, shattering the glass. School administrators are working to restore the office.

Police said no students or staff were injured.

The deer was euthanized due to its injuries, according to the police department.