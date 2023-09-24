BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died after falling at Glassmine Falls Overlook, according to the National Park Service.

Around 12:15 Saturday afternoon, officials received a report of a female who had fallen down a steep cliff at milepost 361 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Nancy Sampson, 61, died of injuries from her fall, officials said. Rescuers found her about 150 feet below the overlook.

Sampson’s body was recovered by first responders from Reems Creek Fire Department, with assistance from Mt. Mitchell State Park Rangers and a Trauma Intervention Program of Western North Carolina volunteer.