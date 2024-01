BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal wreck on U.S. 64 Monday morning.

The incident happened on U.S. 64 near Baker Farm Road in Burke County around 7 a.m.

Troopers are working on the fatal investigation and there’s limited details from the scene.

N.C. Department of Transportation officials expect the scene to clear around 10 a.m.