TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle Alexander County collision Friday afternoon, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Barbara Ruppard Causey, 76, of Hickory, succumbed to injuries sustained in the wreck.

The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on US 64 near Church Road.

Troopers say Causey, traveling westbound on the highway in a Honda Civic, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a GMC Sierra traveling eastbound; after the collision, Causey’s vehicle flipped into a utility pole.

She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the GMC was not injured, and a child in the car was rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, reports stated.

Officials advised impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash, and the road was closed for about three hours.