LEXINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a minor in Davidson County, according to the sheriff’s office there.

Justin Hull, 41, of Jacksonville, was arrested on Friday by detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office after a search warrant was executed at his home. He was transported to Davidson County and charged with seven counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Hull was being held in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Aug. 24 in Lexington District Court.

On July 25, Davidson County sheriff’s detectives met with a person who reported someone who possessed files that depicted the sexual exploitation of a minor in Davidson County. An Apple iPad was turned over to detectives that belonged to Hull that allegedly contained evidence to support the claims.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for the iPad and found video data that supported the claim. It was determined by investigators that Hull was recording a 12-year-old by using a screen recording application as well as encouraging and directing the minor to participate in the sexual acts.

Detectives were able to locate and identify the known minor victim as well as their family. Officials said detectives were working with the family to provide additional resources.

Officials said Hull and the victim as well as their family are known to each other.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information, contact Sgt M. Hurd or Detective J. Allen with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2123.