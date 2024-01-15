CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Over 1,700 balloons were found and collected at the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in 2023.

The park shared the total on Facebook, below:

This number is more than double the number of balloons in 2022, which totaled 733 balloons.

Along with their daily duties, Park biologists pick up trash along the beach and record significant trash items found.

The park warned that while they are celebratory in nature, balloons can make a negative impact on nature.

“Balloons can break down into small pieces of brightly colored plastic that look like food and are often ingested by wildlife,” said Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

They encouraged people to celebrate in eco-friendly ways.

The release of certain balloons is prohibited in the Commonwealth according to the Code of Virginia. North Carolina does not have a statewide law but does have individual town laws prohibiting the release of balloons.