CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — An owl is recovering after an animal control officer rescued it during her time off, Cary Animal Services said Friday.

According to the agency, Officer Anita came to the rescue after she saw a post in her town about an owl who had possibly been hit by a car.

They said it was close to her house, so she grabbed her gloves and net and headed to the area.

A good Samaritan, who happened to be a vet, also came to the rescue and tried to capture the owl with a towel, according to Cary Animal Services.

“You would be surprised how fast birds can run!” they said.

Officer Anita said she was able to catch the owl in the net, and the good Samaritan took the owl to a rehabber.

Owl rescued by off-duty Cary animal services officer (Cary Animal Services)

“Thank you Anita for looking out for our wildlife in Cary, and beyond!” Cary Animal Services said.