RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a packed stadium filled with more than 56,000 people, you couldn’t miss the level of excitement and the cheers from fans at Carter-Finley Saturday night.

The NHL Stadium Series brought a sea of red as both Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capital fans filled the area while eagerly watching their team.

“Just the fact that we’re here, we’re watching the Canes, they’re playing so fantastic… it’s just an incredible experience,” said Paige Sieber who was at the stadium to watch the game.

For the past couple of weeks, crews have been preparing the ice and stadium for the NHL Stadium Series; however, it’s been a game the City of Raleigh and the Carolina Hurricanes have been looking forward to for years after it was canceled in 2021.

Visit Raleigh estimates the game will bring the Oak City a $12.4 million economic impact.

While many headed out to Carter-Finley Stadium early to tailgate, others found themselves waiting hours in traffic.

“We’ve been fans since the beginning, so seeing them come to Greensboro, come to Raleigh and just the explosion of fans support that they’ve had over the past 25 years… it’s been amazing,” said Pat Buckley, a “Caniac” fan who bought tickets with his friends.

Buckley told CBS 17 that he and his friends play for a recreational hockey team in Raleigh.

They arrived early outside of Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, like many others, to tailgate and cheer on the Hurricanes with other fans.

Before the game and before fans could head inside the stadium, several also had the opportunity to catch the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals as they made their way inside.

Among these fans were Evan Edler and his friends, who were shocked by the number of fans who arrived.

“It’s great to see so many fans in one place, coming out for an event that was three years in the making,” Edler said.

He also said it has meant a lot to see how the Triangle has welcomed hockey and the growth that’s come with it.

Edler’s friends agreed.

“I feel like this is a once-in-a-lifetime moment here for North Carolina,” one of them said. “How many outdoor games is Raleigh going to get?”

The NHL Stadium Series is not just big for fans — it’s also the first time Raleigh has welcomed the event and for the Hurricanes to have played at an outside venue.

The Carolina Hurricanes said the game was not just a special moment, but with more than 56,000 fans cheering them on, it also meant so much for the players to end the night with a win.

The Hurricanes beat the Capitals 4-1.