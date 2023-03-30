RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of a girl killed in the Raleigh Christmas parade are sharing their grief with the public for the first time.

The family was in court Wednesday as Landen Glass, 20, faced a judge for a bond hearing on a new involuntary manslaughter charge. Prosecutors said Glass was behind the wheel of a truck when it struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks.

“It was going to be Hailey’s first time dancing in the parade,” Trey Brooks, Hailey’s father, told reporters after Glass’ bond hearing.

Her first time was sadly her last.

Brooks was a dancer with CC and Co. Dance Company. Just moments into the start of the parade, police said she was run over and later died.

“Her brother and sister still ask us why they didn’t get to tell her goodbye and that’s excruciating for us.” -Trey Brooks

While an attorney for the Brooks family called for a $500,000 bond, Roger Smith, who is representing Glass, pleaded with the judge for a lower bond.

“I don’t like the fact that there’s inspection violations on his record either,” Smith told the judge. “Of course, I don’t right, as his lawyer, but I can’t make the causal connection that if that truck had been inspected fine that day that this wouldn’t have happened.”

Glass had no criminal record — but did have six previous vehicle inspection violations.

Landen Glass in court Wednesday (Joseph Holloway/CBS 17)

The judge issued a $250,000 bond, electronic monitoring and barred Glass from driving an uninspected vehicle. His defense attorney’s reconsideration of a $100,000 bond request was denied.

“Parades were a tradition for our family and they should be enjoyed, but they should be done safely.” -Trey Brooks

The Brooks family said they want to ensure meaningful safety requirements are in place in the future and that they’ll work.

Trey described his daughter as someone who loved to read, create art and dance. As much as she shined on stage as a dance, her father also said Hailey loved seeing others do the same.

“She loved to give words of encouragement. She loved to give praise. She loved to give a big hug and that’s what we’ll remember.” -Trey Brooks

The Brooks family said they plan to start an organization named Shine like Hailey. Their goal is to do good in the community in Hailey’s name and in ways that would make her happy.

Glass is scheduled to appear in court for the involuntary manslaughter charge on April 10.

Joseph Holloway contributed to this article.