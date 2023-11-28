WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem high school student died after jumping out of a moving school bus earlier this month, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 5:26 p.m. on Nov. 20, Winston-Salem officers responded to a call for service about trouble.

Arriving officers found a person in the road who was later identified as 17-year-old Alex Wilson who attended Parkland High School.

Investigators learned the student was riding on a school bus and jumped out of the back of the bus while it was still moving.

Wilson was taken to a hospital and died on Monday, police say.

There is no indication of criminal involvement at this point in the investigation.

“This is a heartbreaking situation,” Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus said in a news release on Nov. 21. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our student and the family. School administrators are supporting the family in every way possible. Our crisis team has been available on campus today to talk with the student’s peers and all those impacted by what happened yesterday. We know this event has been traumatizing for the student, the family, for the students on board the bus, and for the bus driver.”