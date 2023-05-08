Millions of Americans have student loans and President Biden has proposed forgiving up to $20,000 of debt per borrower. (Getty)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The U.S. Department of Education has approved student loan forgiveness for nearly 17,000 who work in public service, its announced Monday.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, separate from the wider-reaching in-limbo relief program, covers public employees such as teachers, firefighters, members of law enforcement, and those who work for nonprofit organizations. It forgives the remaining federal student loan balance for those who make the required 120 qualifying monthly payments.

The announcement comes at the start of Public Service Recognition Week. The period celebrates individuals who serve the United States and local communities as employees of federal, state, local or tribal government.

The Department of Education says PSLF is making a difference for public servants in North Carolina. Between October 2021 and May 2023, the department approved nearly 17,000 borrowers in North Carolina for more than $1.1 billion in loan forgiveness. That’s more than $69,000 per borrower.

Nationwide, the department has approved nearly 616,000 borrowers for approximately $42 billion in PSLF since October 2021.

While hundreds of thousands of North Carolina borrowers already have benefited from PSLF, more will benefit as the program continues.

“Since Day One, the Biden-Harris Administration has worked relentlessly to fix a broken student loan system, including by making sure we fulfill the promise of Public Service Loan Forgiveness for those who have spent a decade or more serving our communities and our country,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona in a statement. “To date, the Biden-Harris team has kept that promise for more than 615,000 teachers, nurses, social workers, service members and other public servants by approving a combined $42 billion in student loan debt forgiveness.”

In addition to record approvals, the department is also announcing that for the first time, borrowers can now sign and submit their PSLF forms digitally and closely track their status through the process.

The Biden Administration had previously initiated Student Loan Debt Relief of up to $20,000, but courts have issued orders blocking the program. As a result, at this time, the department is not accepting applications.