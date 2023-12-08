LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was bit by a rabid skunk on Sunday, according to the Davidson County Health Department.

On Sunday, the health department was notified about a bite incident involving a skunk near US 64 in Lexington.

Animal Control was able to safely remove the skunk from the property and recommended it be tested for the rabies virus.

The person who was bitten immediately sought postexposure prophylaxis treatment.

On Tuesday, lab tests confirmed that the skunk had rabies.

This case marks the eighth lab-tested positive case of rabies in Davidson County of the year.

The health department says that wild animals are far more likely to transmit the potentially deadly rabies virus and that people should not engage with them.

Rabies is 99.9% fatal in humans who do not seek immediate postexposure treatment.

If you encounter a wild animal do not try to feed or handle it, instead call Animal Control for assistance.

State law requires that all animal bites be reported to the local health department. If you suspect a domestic animal may have had contact with a wild animal contact a veterinarian for assistance.

Rabies is 100% fatal in domestic animals that do not have the rabies vaccine and are kept up-to-date.

State law requires all domestic cats, dogs and ferrets to receive the rabies vaccine by 4 months of age.

Visit the CDC’s website for more information on rabies prevention.