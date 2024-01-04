WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating after an “unknown object” struck an officer’s car and a person was found significantly injured.

At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, an on-duty officer with the Winston-Salem Police Department was driving southbound on US 52 nearing the westbound Interstate 40 ramp when his vehicle was struck by an unknown object.

Police say that the officer then pulled over and checked his vehicle for damage. He then contacted an additional officer upon seeing the damage.

Investigators say that the officers then returned to the scene where they found someone in all dark clothing lying in the roadway. The officers rendered aid until Forsyth County EMS arrived and took the injured person to a local hospital.

The victim’s injuries are described as significant.

Due to the fact that an on-duty WSPD officer was involved, state troopers responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

There is no further information available at this time.