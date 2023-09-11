HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was reported on a Triad school campus after a 12-year-old took it from a family member.

According to the High Point Police Department, they were called to Phoenix Academy about a gun on campus. Police say that a 12-year-old student had the gun in a backpack and showed it to classmates.

The gun had been stored properly in a lockbox by the student’s grandmother, who reported it stolen in Davidson County. The student knew where the key to the locked box was and that’s how they got access to the gun, according to police.

Phoenix Academy released a statement in response to the situation:

While student privacy rights and the ongoing police investigation limit the details I can share, what I can say is that we are proud of those who spoke up in this situation. We actively promote a hear something, see something, say something philosophy at our school, and this helps us remain vigilant in ensuring the safety and well-being of our school community. Phoenix Academy

The juvenile was charged on a juvenile petition and the gun was returned to the proper owner.