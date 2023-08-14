WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Four divers were found safe Monday morning after they went missing Sunday night 50 miles south of Cape Fear.

On Monday at 7:50 a.m., the United States Coast Guard tweeted all four divers were found safe.

On Sunday, crews at Coast Guard Sector in North Carolina were told that four men were missing from the pleasure craft named Big Bill’s.

The Coast Guard said the men were diving around noon about 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and did not resurface.

All four divers were found safe Monday morning 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River. Families were seen at the docks embracing their loved ones after they were located.