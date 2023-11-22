PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – An eighth-grade student in Pink Hill is helping others in his hometown by starting a nonprofit to give back.

Josh Stroud started holding Thanksgiving food drives several years ago. He said he realized how much it helped other Pink Hill residents, and it has grown each year.

“There are so many people out here in this world that really need a good Thanksgiving supper, I just want to make that possible for as many people as I can,” Stroud said.

Last year, Stroud fed 80 families. This year, 125 families received meals.

Families drove through the Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department last Saturday, each person receiving a box filled with Thanksgiving goodies. Some people going through the line said that these meals really help.

“We had three deaths in less than six months and ever since then, we’re trying to get back on track, it doesn’t help that my dad’s in and out of the hospital,” said Brenda Thompson. “It helps out every little bit. This year, he actually wants a Thanksgiving dinner. So I said I saw this when I went to the hospital and I’ll come through and get it.”

“We thought this food would be blessed for our Thanksgiving, funds are a little low right now, but we thank you for the food,” Pamela Henry said.

Josh said he could not have done it without the support of his friends and family, and they said they were happy to help.

“It’s pretty fun, especially when you’re around a bunch of nice people, you know? It’s pretty fun, it’s easy,” volunteer Jayden McKiver said.

Josh is working to spread his impact. He told 9OYS that he is starting up his own nonprofit. It is called The Hopeful Harvest Foundation. He said this is just the beginning.

“Next year, making more boxes, asking for some more donations obviously, and just growing … we have started thinking about doing something around Easter next year,” Josh said.

To find out more about The Hopeful Harvest Foundation, Inc., click here.